Is WWE considering turning Asuka heel?
On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer spoke about Asuka and says that there has been talk in WWE about her potentially turning heel in the near future.
Here is what he said (h/t to Ringside News):
“Well, I can just tell you there’s been talk of her turning. But I don’t know, we’ll see. I think there was even a photo out of a heel Asuka that was floating around. I’ve heard she might turn and it’ll spruce her up a little.”
“I actually heard they have plans for her but right now it’s like she’s been, since the WrestleMania match I mean she’s been booked real bad because she was in that Carmella feud she had to lose. The way she lost just made her look terrible in both those matches.”
If anyone knows, its meltzer. Just pulling stuff out of his ass like he always does
I would love an Asuka heel run. Have Ronda go crazy at the Rumble or that Evolution PPV (shouldn’t it be Revolution? Whatever), just running over people with no real challenger in sight….then Asuka comes out and points at the Mania sign just like Ronda did to her. Boom