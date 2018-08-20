Is WWE considering turning Asuka heel?

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer spoke about Asuka and says that there has been talk in WWE about her potentially turning heel in the near future.

Here is what he said (h/t to Ringside News):

“Well, I can just tell you there’s been talk of her turning. But I don’t know, we’ll see. I think there was even a photo out of a heel Asuka that was floating around. I’ve heard she might turn and it’ll spruce her up a little.”

“I actually heard they have plans for her but right now it’s like she’s been, since the WrestleMania match I mean she’s been booked real bad because she was in that Carmella feud she had to lose. The way she lost just made her look terrible in both those matches.”





