For Immediate Release – August 20, 2018

IMPACT Wrestling Heads to Mexico City for Television Tapings on Sept. 13-14

TORONTO | MEXICO CITY – IMPACT Wrestling today announced television tapings will take place on Thursday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Sept. 14 at Frontón México in Mexico City, Mexico, marking the first time the flagship weekly show IMPACT! will emanate from south of the border.

Featuring top professional wrestling stars such as IMPACT World Champion Austin Aries, Johnny Impact, Eli Drake, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan and Mexican superstars “The Lucha Brothers” Pentagon Jr. and Fenix, IMPACT! is broadcast across Mexico on Saturday nights at 9:30 p.m. on 52MX.

“We are excited about this historic trip to Mexico as we continue to expand our live event schedule globally,” said IMPACT Wrestling president Ed Nordholm. “We look forward to working closely with our promotional partners at Lucha Libre AAA and our broadcast partner 52MX to bring an unforgettable experience to our passionate fan base in Mexico heading into the final stretch for Bound for Glory this October.”

The iconic Frontón México is a world-class entertainment complex located near the central square in Mexico City known as Plaza de la Republica. After being closed for two decades, the state-of-the-art facility reopened its doors last year.

Further information about ticket availability and event start times will soon be announced.

Additional information can also be found at www.impactwrestling.com.

