How Matt Riddle inked his WWE deal

According to prowrestlingsheet.com, Matt Riddle’s wife Lisa Riddle published a video Sunday on YouTube, detailing how Matt ended up signing with NXT. Lisa states that NJPW’s President emailed Matt expressing interest in bringing him to Japan. Matt then called EVOLVE’s Gabe Saplosky (Matt was under a contract with EVOLVE, but Sapolsky also serves as a creative consultant for NXT) and told him of NJPW’s interest. This was followed by Triple H calling Riddle, talking with him for 30-minutes, and then offering Riddle an NXT contract. The deal was finalized in July after Riddle passed his physical. He is scheduled to report to the WWE Performance Center on September 4th. If that is accurate, that’s when the next NXT class announcement will come. The video has since been deleted.

