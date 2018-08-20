EC3 reportedly suffered a concussion at NXT Takever: Brooklyn IV

EC3 was injured at NXTTakeover: Brooklyn IV during his match with Velveteen Dream. In addition to his face getting busted up, it appears that EC3 suffered a concussion as well.

PWInsiderElite.com discussed the situation

“EC3, now I really feel like they are finishing him up and he’s going to the main roster, which is why it’s very sad that we confirmed this morning that the word going around is that EC3 suffered a concussion at one point.”









