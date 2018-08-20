Abyss announced for MLW’s War Games match

BREAKING: @TherealAbyss revealed as the mystery 5th man for Callihan’s #WarGames team Sept 6 in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets start at $10! TIX: https://t.co/QuLGTuzgq4 STORY: https://t.co/F7qf9mJDyU pic.twitter.com/xQ85gGyy9d — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) August 20, 2018

BYSS REVEALED AS SAMI CALLIHAN’S MYSTERY MAN FOR MLW WAR GAMES® ON SEPTEMBER 6 IN FORT LAUDERDALE

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Many have speculated as to who the mystery fifth man would be for Sami Callihan’s Ravagers. Finally it has been revealed as Abyss! The 350 pound monster will make his Major League Wrestling debut September 6th at MLW WAR GAMES® at Fort Lauderdale’s War Memorial Auditorium!

The super card will also feature a FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Ticket start at just $10. You can purchase tickets now at MLWgo.com.

For the first time in 15 years MLW will feature the 2-ring steel cage WAR GAMES® match… and it will mark the MLW debuts of Tommy Dreamer and Abyss, who will compete for the first-time ever in a WAR GAMES® match.

Unleashing terror throughout MLW, Callihan and his Death Machines have targeted underdog Kotto Brazil and the mighty 469 pound Barrington Hughes after taking out their childhood hero in a Boiler Room Brawl on MLW Fusion.

All summer long Kotto and Barrington have clashed with Callihan and his Death Machines on MLW FUSION. September 6th there will be no place for them to go as they step foot in the 2 ring steel cage WAR GAMES® match.

Callihan is also attributed with ending Strickland ‘s 3-month World Heavyweight Title reign and has been battling the ex-champion all summer long.

Hennigan and Callihan collided in the final stages of the Battle Riot match and sources indicate there are undisclosed issues between the two that may be revealed on MLW Fusion in the weeks ahead. Tommy Dreamer was reportedly recruited by John Hennigan due to his penchant for the extreme and if there is one match that is extreme, it’s a WAR GAMES® match.

Now the battlefield is set.

Abyss joins a murderers row for this year’s WAR GAMES® as Sami Callihan captains the Ravagers featuring Jimmy Havoc, the Death Machines (Fulton and Leon Scott) and now Abyss. The team will go to battle against John Morrison, Tommy Dreamer, Barrington Hughes, Kotto Brazil and Shane Strickland.

Which team will prevail? Witness WAR GAMES® live! Purchase tickets now at MLWgo.com starting at just $10.

Wrestlers signed for the WAR GAMES® super card include:

WAR GAMES MATCH:

JOHN MORRISON, TOMMY DREAMER, KOTTO BRAZIL, BARRINGTON HUGHES & SHANE STRICKLAND

VS.

SAMI CALLIHAN, JIMMY HAVOC, ABYSS AND THE DEATH MACHINES

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:

LOW KI (c) VS. REY FENIX (CORNERED BY KONNAN)

MEXICAN MASSACRE MATCH:

PENTAGON JR. (CORNERED BY KONNAN) VS. LA PARK (PRESENTED BY SALINA DE LA RENTA)

PCO VS. BRODY KING

ALSO:

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION MAXWELL J. FRIEDMAN

“FILTHY” TOM LAWLOR

THE HART FOUNDATION

ACH

RICH SWANN

THE DIRTY BLONDES WITH COLONEL PARKER

PLUS MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!

More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.

MLW WAR GAMES® is an all ages event.

The War Memorial Auditorium is located at 800 NE 8th Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot.

MORE ABOUT MLW:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories.

Like MLW on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling

Follow MLW on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/MLW

Follow MLW on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/majorleaguewrestling

Learn more about MLW at: http://www.MLW.com

(Visited 1 times, 47 visits today)