8/20/18 Raw Preview

Raw Preview: Aug. 20, 2018: A new Era begins on Monday Night Raw

Forged in the heat of The Biggest Event of Summer, Roman Reigns recaptured the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey earned her first Raw Women’s Championship from Alexa Bliss, signaling the dawn of a new era on Monday Night Raw.

Who is coming for Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

Will Rousey’s title reign begin in a state of Bliss?

Will Rollins’ victory mean the end for Ziggler & McIntyre?

Who can stop the B-Team?

What fallout will occur after The Demon’s reemergence?

