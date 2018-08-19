SummerSlam 2018 live on PPV and WWE Network tonight

Live tonight from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, WWE presents SummerSlam on pay-per-view and the WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns for the Universal title; AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE title; Alexa Bliss vs Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s title; Carmella vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch in a triple threat match for the Smackdown Women’s title; Dolph Ziggler vs Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental title; The Bludgeon Brothers vs The New Day for the Smackdown Tag Team titles; Braun Strowman vs Kevin Owens for the Money In The Bank contract; Shinsuke Nakamura vs Jeff Hardy for the United States title; Daniel Bryan vs The Miz; Finn Balor vs Baron Corbin.

The Kickoff show will feature Cedric Alexander vs Drew Gulak for the Cruiserweight title; The B-Team vs The Revival for the Raw Tag Team titles; and Rusev and Lana vs Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega in a mixed tag team match.

SummerSlam is free on the WWE Network for first-time subscribers. To start your 30-day trial go to http://w-o.it/wwentwrk.

