Stardom “5STAR Grand Prix – Day 1” Results – August 18, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan
1. 5-Way Match
Starlight Kid defeated Shiki Shibusawa, Leo Onozaki, Ruaka, and Hanan
2. Red Block Match
Kimber Lee defeated Natsuko Tora
3. Blue Block Match
Jamie Hayter defeated Natsu Sumire
4. Red Block Match
Utami Hayashishita defeated Tam Nakano
5. Blue Block Match
Hazuki defeated Saki Kashima
6. Red Block Match
Rachael Ellering defeated Jungle Kyona
7. Blue Block Match
Momo Watanabe defeated Nicole Savoy
8. Blue Block Match
Kelly Klein defeated Mayu Iwatani
9. Red Block Match
Konami defeated Kagetsu
(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)