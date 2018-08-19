Stardom “5STAR Grand Prix – Day 1” Results – August 18, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

Aug 19, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. 5-Way Match
Starlight Kid defeated Shiki Shibusawa, Leo Onozaki, Ruaka, and Hanan

2. Red Block Match
Kimber Lee defeated Natsuko Tora

3. Blue Block Match
Jamie Hayter defeated Natsu Sumire

4. Red Block Match
Utami Hayashishita defeated Tam Nakano

5. Blue Block Match
Hazuki defeated Saki Kashima

6. Red Block Match
Rachael Ellering defeated Jungle Kyona

7. Blue Block Match
Momo Watanabe defeated Nicole Savoy

8. Blue Block Match
Kelly Klein defeated Mayu Iwatani

9. Red Block Match
Konami defeated Kagetsu

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

8/9/18 Impact conference call with Tessa Blanchard

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal