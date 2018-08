ROH “Honor Re-United – Doncaster” Results – August 18, 2018 – Doncaster, England

1. Non-Title

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) defeated Jody Fleisch and Jonny Storm

2. 1st Annual ROH International Cup – USA vs. UK – Semi Final

Mark Haskins defeated Flip Gordon

3. 1st Annual ROH International Cup – USA vs. UK – Semi Final

Hangman Page defeated Jimmy Havoc

4. Kay Lee Ray defeated Charli Evans

5. Proving Ground Match

Punishment Martinez defeated Delirious

6. Four Corner Survival

Marty Scurll defeated Christopher Daniels, Kip Sabian, and Joe Hendry

7. Non-Title

Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham defeated The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

8. 1st Annual ROH International Cup – USA vs. UK – Final

Mark Haskins defeated Hangman Page

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)