Paul Heyman says Lesnar is a better WWE champion than CM Punk ever was
“Lesnar…What was the stock when CM Punk was champion? What’s the stock now? I have news for everybody: I know this will come as a shock… this is something fans hate to hear. Ready? It’s a business. It’s a business. So, the stock, when CM Punk was champion, was, what 19, 20, 21? The stock is now 80! 80 dollars per share! Who was the main event at WrestleMania? Who was the main event at SummerSlam? Who’s the most featured performer? Who’s on all the billboards? Who’s on all the posters? Brock Lesnar.”
source: WFAN’s Benigno & Roberts Show (transcription: Wrestling Inc)
Haha lol, at least Punk defended the title and was part of the shows on a regular base. Not to mention he showed more than two moves
Punk was always there every week on tv & busted his ass in more matches than Brock’s had during his run as champion.