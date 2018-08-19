Paul Heyman says Lesnar is a better WWE champion than CM Punk ever was

“Lesnar…What was the stock when CM Punk was champion? What’s the stock now? I have news for everybody: I know this will come as a shock… this is something fans hate to hear. Ready? It’s a business. It’s a business. So, the stock, when CM Punk was champion, was, what 19, 20, 21? The stock is now 80! 80 dollars per share! Who was the main event at WrestleMania? Who was the main event at SummerSlam? Who’s the most featured performer? Who’s on all the billboards? Who’s on all the posters? Brock Lesnar.”

source: WFAN’s Benigno & Roberts Show (transcription: Wrestling Inc)





