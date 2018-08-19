New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned at SummerSlam (Photos, Videos)

Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion in the opening match of tonight’s SummerSlam pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The match saw interference from Dean Ambrose and Drew McIntyre, who were at ringside.

Rollins is now a two-time Intercontinental Champion. Ziggler won the title back at the June 18 RAW, defeating Rollins.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:

We're kicking things off at #SummerSlam streaming LIVE with the LUNATIC FRINGE himself, @TheDeanAmbrose! pic.twitter.com/ww0ytMgH0S — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 19, 2018

Is @DMcIntyreWWE going to be a deciding factor with @TheDeanAmbrose evening things up at ringside? Let's find out… #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/1hov8i1Hxv — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 19, 2018

Looking like the meanest head coach you've ever seen on the sidelines…#SummerSlam @TheDeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/ikytXrcSkA — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2018

BLOCKBUSTER time for @WWERollins! Is this the turning point he needs to get back to #ICTitle glory?! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/JsITs12Cjt — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 19, 2018

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on WWE SummerSlam Main Events, Brock Lesnar’s post-UFC WWE Future Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose, Spoiler on a Major Push for WWE Mid-Carder, Amazing New Nikki Bella Candids, WWE Star Speaks Out on HHH Changes, Titus O’Neil – Hulk Hogan Rumor, More

(Visited 1 times, 69 visits today)