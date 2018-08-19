New SmackDown Women’s Champion Crowned at WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch Attacks (Photos, Video)
Charlotte Flair won a Triple Threat over Becky Lynch and Carmella to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion at tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.
The post-match angle saw Becky attack Flair and turn on her.
Flair is now a two-time blue brand champion. This is her seventh main roster title run. Carmella won the title back on April 10 at SmackDown in New Orleans, defeating Flair with a Money In the Bank cash-in.
Below are photos and videos of tonight’s title change at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:
Glad belt is finally off of Carmella but, dang, I wanted Becky to win. I enjoyed seeing her pop Charlotte one though. XD