LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SUMMERSLAM PPV

– The 2018 WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York as fans make their way into the arena. Renee Young welcomes us. She’s joined by Sam Roberts, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and David Otunga. Renee plugs the Kickoff being live in virtual reality on the NextVR app. The panel goes over tonight’s card.

Renee sends us to JBL and Peter Rosenberg on the ramp in the arena. They joke around before discussing tonight’s WWE Intercontinental Title match. JBL says this match could steal the show tonight and he predicts Dolph Ziggler to retain but says the real winner will be the fans. JBL and Rosenberg plug tonight’s Kickoff pre-show matches next, then send us to a break. We go back to Renee as the camera shows fans finding their seats. We get a promo for tonight’s Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title. The panel discusses the match and Renee sends us to a backstage video from The New Day, who are hyped up and ready for tonight’s title shot as they look to become five-time champions. JBL and Rosenberg discuss Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens now.

JBL and Rosenberg send us to highlights from SummerSlam Week in the NYC-Metro area next. Renee shows us The Miz, Maryse and Monroe Sky backstage walking. She sends us to a video package for Miz vs. Daniel Bryan and the panel discusses the match. Renee sends us to a promo for Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss next. JBL and Rosenberg discuss the match. JBL believes Bliss has a good chance to retain but Rosenberg disagrees. Rosenberg sends us backstage and we see Aiden English approaching Lana and Rusev. He wants to make up for everything that’s happened. He goes to sing but Rusev interrupts. He says tonight is about Rusev Day and Lana Day, so English needs to stay behind. They walk off.

Rusev and Lana vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega

Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves are on commentary as we go to the ring. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega are out first for tonight’s opener as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Rusev and Lana are out next for this mixed tag team match.

Fans chant “Rusev Day” as the bell rings. Rusev starts off with Almas and they lock up. They break and Almas goes to the floor. Rusev chases him back in and they run the ropes. Almas ducks and poses on the rope. Vega poses under him. Rusev hits the corner and poses with Lana as the two teams face off. Rusev chases Almas again but gets kicked back. Almas decks Rusev and brings him back in. Almas with knees to the gut. Rusev unloads in the corner after turning it around. Rusev stands tall for a pop. Fans chant for Rusev as he keeps control and scoops Almas for a slam.

Vega ends up distracting Rusev, allowing Almas to turn it around. Almas sends Rusev into the steel ring-post in the corner. Almas ties Rusev’s arm up in the ropes as the referee counts to 5. Almas brings Rusev back to the middle of the ring and works on the arm, keeping him grounded. The screen splits with a promo for tonight’s WWE Universal Title match. Rusev was looking for a tag until Vega pulled Lana off the apron. Almas with a modified DDT for a 2 count. Almas continues working on the arm of Rusev. Rusev ends up running into a boot in the corner. Rusev keeps going and manages to knock Almas from the top to the floor.

Lana finally tags in as does Vega. They go at it and Lana gets the upperhand, hitting a Spin-a-rooni. Lana with double knees and a back elbow in the corner. Lana goes on and hits a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Vega rolls to the floor. Lana follows and slams Vega’s face into the apron. Lana rolls her back in and elbows her again. Lana scoops Vega and slams her in the middle of the ring for another 2 count. Lana charges but Vega sends her face-first into the middle turnbuckle.

Vega with a big kick to the face in the corner. Vega charges for double knees but Lana jumps up with a big kick. Lana hulks up as Almas taunts her from the apron. Rusev pulls Almas off but Almas drops him into the barrier. Lana catches a kick and drops Vega on her face in the middle of the ring. Almas tries to distract again but Lana slaps him. Vega takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Lana up for the win, putting her feet on the ropes for leverage.

Winners: Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas

– After the match, a disappointed Rusev and Lana look on as Vega and Almas celebrate. We go to replays. Vega and Almas back up the ramp as Rusev and Lana look on.

– We go back to the panel and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is out. Lawler is in good spirits as the panel runs down the SummerSlam card again. Charly Caruso is backstage approaching Paul Heyman as he enters Brock Lesnar’s locker room. Heyman says Lesnar is going to get rid of The Big Dog tonight. He also says Lesnar is preparing to be the next UFC Heavyweight Champion and will beat Daniel Cormier. Heyman goes on about Lesnar finally getting rid of Roman Reigns tonight as he prepares to become a two-sport champion. Heyman says The Big Dog will not come back for more this time and that’s not a prediction, that’s a spoiler. We go back to the panel for discussion on tonight’s WWE Universal Title match. We go backstage to WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown General Manager Paige. They all discuss some of tonight’s matches until Constable Baron Corbin walks in, to make sure Angle is on top of his game tonight so he doesn’t get a call from RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. Angle mentions Corbin going to prepare for Finn Balor and Corbin says he will put Balor away in short order tonight.

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander

Back from a break and we have new announcers – Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness. We go to the ring and Drew Gulak is out first. Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick are banned from ringside during this match. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander is out next.

The bell rings and Cedric takes Gulak to the corner. They break and lock up, going back to the corner. They break again and Cedric talks some trash as Gulak watches from the corner. They lock up and go to the mat, trading holds. Gulak ends up taking control and going to work. They trade close calls and Cedric nails a dropkick. Gulak goes to the floor but Cedric follows and decks him. Cedric keeps control and brings it back in. Gulak nails a big kick, dropping Cedric on the apron. Gulak goes to the floor and slams Cedric from the apron to the floor, dropping his neck over the knee. Gulak brings it back in and keeps Cedric grounded in the middle of the ring as the screen splits with a promo for tonight’s WWE Title match.

Back from the break and Gulak still has Cedric down. Drew levels Cedric again and kicks at him while talking some trash. Gulak with a clothesline for a 2 count. Gulak with a version of the Gory Special now. Cedric slides out and fights back now. Cedric drops Gulak hard with a Flatliner. Alexander with more strikes. Cedric drops Gulak again and mounts him with a bunch of punches. Gulak puts on the brakes and rolls to the floor but Cedric leaps over the top, taking Gulak down on the outside.

More back and forth now. Cedric creates an opening but gets dropped over the top turnbuckle. Gulak uses the ropes to apply a Gu-Lock now but he breaks it as the referee counts. Gulak with a close 2 count. Gulak goes for another Gu-Lock but Cedric fights him off. Cedric drops Gulak with a stiff back elbow and they both go down. Cedric keeps control until Gulak rocks him and he goes down. Gulak rolls Cedric for a close 2 count. Gulak with another pin attempt. Cedric comes off the ropes but Gulak drops him into an ankle lock attempt. More back and forth and near falls between the two. Cedric comes out of a pin attempt and rolls Gulak up for the pin.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

– After the match, Cedric takes the title on the outside and celebrates as his music hits. Gulak watches from the ring as Cedric’s arm is raised by the referee.

– We go back to the panel. Renee sends us to JBL and Rosenberg on the ramp again. They discuss tonight’s SmackDown Women’s Title Triple Threat and JBL believes Becky Lynch may have the advantage. They send us to a video package for Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles next. Joe joins the panel from backstage and takes questions. Joe is very confident going into tonight’s match and says he has AJ right where he wants him. Joe sends AJ a message and says he’s coming for the title, and will put AJ to sleep tonight. Renee sends us back to JBL and Rosenberg for discussion on the match. They send us back to the ring.

RAW Tag Team Title Match: The Revival vs. The B Team

We go to the ring and Michael Cole is with Graves and Jonathan Coachman. Out first comes The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. JoJo does the introductions. Out next are RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

Dallas starts off with Dawson. Dallas takes Dawson to the mat with a headlock. Dash tags in for the double team on Dallas. Dash knocks Axel off the apron. The Revival nails a Shatter Machine to Axel as he comes back out of nowhere. Dallas is selling a leg injury after a Dragon Screw leg whip. The Revival focuses on the hurt leg now. Dawson takes Dallas out and covers for three straight pin attempts. Dawson continues working on the leg and keeping Dallas down. The screen splits with a promo for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. Dash keeps Dallas down and tags in Dawson for more double teaming.

Axel is still down on the floor due to the Shatter Machine. Dawson works Dallas around and the referee checks on him. Dallas kicks out of a leg hold, sending Dawson into the steel ring post. Dallas with a pin attempt. Axel comes back to the apron but Dash knocks him back off with a running boot. Dash holds Dallas while Dawson comes off the top with a knee to the jaw. Dawson covers but Dallas kicks out at 2. Dallas finally gets a good opening after a neckbreaker and Axel returns to the apron. Axel tags in and unloads on Dawson.

Dawson plays to the crowd and hits a neckbreaker on Dawson. Dash comes off the top but Axel catches him in mid-air. Dawson comes from behind for a pin but it’s blocked. There’s chaos in the ring as all 4 Superstars get involved. Dawson rolls Axel up and gets more than a 3 count but the referee is distracted by Dash and Dallas on the apron. Dash drops Dallas neck-first over the top rope, Dallas bumps back into Axel and Dawson, forcing Axel to turn the roll-up over for the pin on Dawson.

Winners: The B Team

– After the match, The B Team takes the titles and celebrates as their music hits. We go to replays. The Revival looks on disappointed as The B Team celebrates.

– We go back to the panel and they go over tonight’s matches again. We see Ronda Rousey backstage warming up. Charly Caruso approaches Alexa Bliss backstage and tries to get comments but Bliss refuses to speak and walks off. The panel discusses Rousey vs. Bliss next and then sends us to a video package for tonight’s WWE Universal Title match. The panel, JBL and Rosenberg discuss the match next. JBL and Rosenberg wrap up their gigs and are off to watch the show. The panel talks more about Reigns vs. Lesnar before Renee wraps plugs SummerSlam on the WWE Network one more time. We see Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose backstage walking. That’s it for the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show.

– The 2018 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view opens up with a video package, featuring actor Terry Crews.

– We’re live from a sold out Barclays Center in Brooklyn as Michael Cole welcomes us to WWE SummerSlam. He’s joined by Jonathan Coachman and Corey Graves.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring and out first comes Dean Ambrose. He waits as Seth Rollins makes his way out next. Ambrose will be in Rollins’ corner tonight. JoJo does the introductions as Ambrose and Rollins head to the ring together. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler is out next. Drew McIntyre is out next to accompany Ziggler to the ring. McIntyre will be in Ziggler’s corner for the match. Cole shows us some of the international announce teams at ringside.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Rollins looks to take control but Ziggler backs him against the ropes. McIntyre looks to provide a distraction but Ambrose marches over and gets in his face. Rollins rolls Ziggler up for a 2 count. Ziggler uppercuts Rollins and rolls him up for 2. Rollins blocks a superkick and they tangle. Ziggler goes to the floor to regroup as fans boo. They come back in and Ziggler raises his arm for a lock-up but he kicks Rollins with a cheap shot instead. Ziggler slams Rollins into the turnbuckle. Rollins makes a counter and hip tosses Ziggler. More back and forth now. They go out and come back in with Rollins chopping Ziggler into the corner. Rollins taunts McIntyre and keeps control of Ziggler.

Ziggler whips Rollins hard into the corner but Rollins comes right out with a clothesline. Ziggler counters a suplex and lands on his feet. More back and forth. Ziggler rocks Rollins while his leg is on the middle rope, softening up the knee. Ziggler with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Ziggler keeps control in the corners now. Ambrose comes back over to make sure McIntyre isn’t interfering at Ziggler’s request. Ziggler focuses on the knee and keeps Rollins down as fans chant for him.

Ziggler whips Rollins hard into the corner. Rollins lands out on the apron, hitting it hard, and then falls to the floor. Ziggler brings it back into the ring and keeps Rollins down in the middle of the ring. Rollins gets up but Ziggler brings him back down. McIntyre laughs as Ziggler stays on top of Rollins on the mat. Rollins powers back up but Ziggler brings him back down by targeting the injured knee. Ziggler with a Sleeper hold on the mat now. Rollins looks to try for another comeback but Ziggler backdrops him over the top and Rollins lands hard on the floor with his knee going out. The referee counts. Ziggler goes out and brings Rollins back in. Rollins ends up rolling through after a crossbody counter. Rollins goes for a suplex but this causes both Superstars to fall over the top rope to the floor. They land hard and the referee counts.

Rollins and Ziggler make it back into the ring to break the count. Ziggler runs into a boot to the face. Rollins nails a Slingblade. Rollins mounts more momentum but Ziggler rolls him up for 2. Rollins comes back and nails a Blockbuster for a 2 count. Rollins goes to the top but Ziggler jumps up and crotches him. Ziggler rocks Rollins and climbs up. Rollins blocks a superplex and sends Ziggler to the mat. Ziggler rolls out of the way. Rollins charges and clotheslines Ziggler out of the ring. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive. Rollins brings Ziggler back in and springboards at him with a flying clothesline. Rollins with the Ripcord knee and a close 2 count.

Rollins goes for the Buckle Bomb now but Ziggler rocks him and avoids it. Rollins tries again but Ziggler applies a Sleeper hold. Rollins tosses Ziggler to the mat to break the hold. Ziggler counters a move and looks to end it. Ziggler catapults Rollins into the ring post on the apron and then catches the rebound to drop Rollins on the apron with a big DDT. Rollins lands out on the floor as the referee counts. Ambrose barks at Rollins to get up. Rollins makes it back in the ring right before the 10 count. Ziggler pounds on Rollins as the referee warns him. Ziggler tells Rollins to come on and bring it. Rollins blocks the Zig Zag and drops Ziggler with a big superkick to the jaw. Rollins goes to the top for the Frogsplash but Ziggler gets his knees up. Ziggler with a close 2 count.

Ziggler takes out the knee again but Rollins blocks the Fame-asser. Rollins positions Ziggler over the top turnbuckle now. Rollins ends up climbing to the top with an inverted superplex. He holds that, rolls through and plants Ziggler with a modified sidewalk slam for a close 2 count. Rollins gets a huge pop from the crowd now. Fans chant “this is awesome” as Rollins gets up and cranks for The Stomp. Fans chant “burn it down” now. Drew launches Ambrose into the steel ring steps. Ziggler takes advantage of the distraction and hits a Zig Zag on Rollins for a close 2 count.

Ziggler cranks for the superkick now. Rollins blocks it and rolls him up for a 2 count. Ziggler uses the tights for a roll-up. Rollins tries again and powers up with the Buckle Bomb. Drew gets on the apron but Ambrose pulls him off and hits Dirty Deeds on the floor. Rollins superkicks Ziggler and hits the big stomp for the pin and the title.

Winner and New WWE Intercontinental Champion: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Ambrose looks on as Rollins is handed the title in the middle of the ring. We go to replays. Ambrose joins Rollins in the ring for the celebration as the heels recover on the floor.

– Renee Young is backstage with The Bella Twins. They won’t say if they’re wrestling at Evolution or not because they’re focused on so many projects these days. They do reveal that they will be ringside to watch Ronda Rousey make history against Alexa Bliss tonight.

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

We go to Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Graves on commentary. Out first comes The New Day – Big E and Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers are out next.

Woods starts off with Rowan and they go at it. Rowan floors Woods with a big kick. Harper tags in and drops Woods for a close 2 count. Harper with a gator roll to keep Woods grounded now. Harper with more offense as Rowan comes back in. Rowan ends up hitting a big splash on the mat. Rowan keeps Woods grounded again.

Rowan continues dominating Woods. Harper tags in and comes over the top rope with a senton. They knock Big E off the apron next and slam him on the outside. Woods gets tossed back to the floor. They take apart the steel ring steps and Rowan goes to slam Woods on them but Woods fights him off. Harper tries next but Woods sends him face-first into the steel. Rowan tries to stop Big E from tagging but he gets it.

Big E with huge suplexes to both opponents on the floor. Harper eats a big suplex in the ring now. Big E runs the ropes and splashes Harper now. Big E rallies fans and misses The Big Ending. Harper catches Big E with a sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count. Big E fights off the double team now. Woods comes in and takes down Rowan on the floor. Harper catches Woods with a big sideslam on the floor. Big E spears Harper from the apron to the floor. Rowan leaps off the apron and tackles Big E on the floor. Rowan brings Big E back into the ring and they go for the double team. They hit the double Crucifix Bomb but Woods breaks Harper’s pin. Woods fights off Rowan and tags in, then kicking Harper in the head. Woods goes for the DDT but it’s blocked. They double team Woods and Harper brings him to the mat with a big sitdown powerbomb but Woods still kicks out.

Kofi rallies fans for The New Day now. Harper can’t believe Woods kicked out. Rowan takes out Kofi on the floor. Big E with a Big Ending to Rowan on the outside. Woods counters Harper and tags in Big E but Harper kicks Woods out of the ring. Harper superkicks Big E. Big E slams Harper from the apron into a waiting Woods backbreaker on the floor. Big E returns to the ring and Woods tags in while Harper is down on the floor. Woods goes to the top and Harper rolls out of the ring. Woods turns and nails the huge elbow drop to Harper on the floor. Big E crawls over to check on Woods and he gets up. Woods brings Harper in and tags in Big E. Big E scoops Harper as Woods goes to the top for the Midnight Hour. Rowan jumps up with his sledgehammer and knocks Woods off for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: The New Day

– After the bell, Rowan enters and decks Big E with the handle of the hammer. Harper delivers a shot to Big E next. Greg Hamilton announces The New Day as the winners but Harper and Rowan retain. Fans boo. The New Day recovers on the floor as The Bludgeon Brothers leave with the titles while their music plays.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on WWE SummerSlam Main Events, Brock Lesnar’s post-UFC WWE Future Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose, Spoiler on a Major Push for WWE Mid-Carder, Amazing New Nikki Bella Candids, WWE Star Speaks Out on HHH Changes, Titus O’Neil – Hulk Hogan Rumor, More

(Visited 1 times, 444 visits today)