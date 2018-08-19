Johnny Gargano potentially dislocated his knee

Triple H spoke to members of the media after the event went off the air. He said that Johnny Gargano potentially dislocated his knee and the finish was slightly changed.

Here is a quote from Triple H about the injury:

“Sometimes something happens in a match that you weren’t expecting. It just works out better, sometimes it’s not everything you expect it to be. Clearly, I wasn’t planning on Gargano injuring himself in the last sequence of that match. Did it play into it? Yea. Technically, that was supposed to go slightly differently than it all did.

We kind of had to make a call on the fly and change a few things in the actual moment. It ends up being different but the truth is no one knows the difference because only the people that were putting it together know what they were doing so that’s the beauty of what we do.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





