Funeral service for Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart held on Friday

Funeral service for Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart was held on Friday afternoon at the Hodges Family Funeral Home, in Zephyrhills, Florida.

Several friends of Neidhart were in attendance including Brian Blair of the Killer Bees, Brian Knobs from the Nasty Boys, Mick Foley, Haku, Chris Jericho, Steve “Skinner” Keirn, Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Stephanie McMahon, and others.

McMahon flew to the funeral from New York and returned to the city in time for her autograph signing with Triple H later in the day. Weather problems almost prevented Stephanie from making the return journey and Vince McMahon was lined up to take her place instead at the signing if she didn’t make it.

Both Natalya and Tyson Kidd are said to be in New York for SummerSlam.





