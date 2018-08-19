First SummerSlam in 14 years without John Cena on the card

For the first time in 14 long years, SummerSlam will have one important WWE Superstar missing from the card: John Cena.

The 16-time world champion has been part of every SummerSlam ever since he made his WWE debut dating back to 2004. His SummerSlam win/loss record however leaves more to be desired and Cena has lost at this pay-per-view for six years in a row before getting a win last year.

While it’s hard to believe that statistic, it’s true that SummerSlam and John Cena aren’t really good friends! In 2011, Cena lost to CM Punk. In 2012 he lost against CM Punk and Big Show. In 2013 he lost to Daniel Bryan. In 2014 he lost to Brock Lesnar in one of the most one-sided matches in WWE history. In 2015 he lost to Seth Rollins, and in 2016 he lost to AJ Styles. In 2017 he finally got a win against Baron Corbin.

Apart from 2016 and 2017, all his matches were for the WWE title, either defending or as challenger.

Cena has been spending less and less time in WWE as he continues his career in Hollywood. He will wrestle next on September 1 during the live WWE event in Shanghai, China.





