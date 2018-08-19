DDP on how The Undertaker stalker angle was originally pitched to Steve Austin

Give Me Sport recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, who revealed that the infamous Undertaker stalker role was originally pitched by WWE to Stone Cold Steve Austin. Eventually, DDP made his WWE and was revealed as the stalker of The Undertaker and his wife. Below are some highlights.

DDP on how Undertaker stalker angle was originally pitched to Steve Austin:

“I hated the idea at first. I’m trying to be a team player and this is Hollywood so to speak, we’re trying to blur the lines of reality and not reality – you’re not really stalking her – but that’s the role you want me to play in a world where some people believe what the shit is! When you’re doing something like a stalker idea, they built this storyline and couldn’t get anybody to do it – that’s the real deal. They wanted [Steve] Austin to do it. And Austin was given the whole layout and was like ‘F–k that!’ and he told me about that later and I was like ‘You couldn’t have called me up and said that to me?!

DDP on what the real deal behind it was:

“But, the bottom line was, I thought they were trying to ‘make us’ going in there. Because there was no more WCW, but that was not the deal. The deal was, and it had nothing to do with me personally, it could have been Sting, or Goldberg – whoever it was, was going to get fed to whoever it was in the top angle because it was ego and it was business.”

