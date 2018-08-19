Daniel Bryan hired a lawyer to handle WWE contract negotiations

Why Daniel Bryan Hasn’t Signed A New WWE Contract

The SmackDown Live star recently spoke to Fox Sports about what’s holding up the process, and he said that there are still a few details that need to be ironed out.

“There’s a couple of things like that (how much time I get to spend with my family),” he said.

Bryan also noted that he hired a lawyer for the first time in his career, which has extended the process.

“This is the first time in my career, ever – the thing that’s taking so long with all of it is I’ve never hired a lawyer before to look at a contract, so this is the first time I’ve done it, so it just takes longer than usual (laughs).”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





