AJPW “Summer Explosion 2018 – Day 5 – Jr. Tag Battle of Glory” Results – August 18, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. All Asia Tag Team Championship Prelude

Jun Akiyama, Takao Omori, Atsushi Maruyama, and Chikara defeated Masanobu Fuchi, Osamu Nishimura, Yuma Aoyagi, and Gianni Valletta

2. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018

Kaji Tomato and Shiori Asahi [2] defeated Black Menso~re & Black Tiger VII [2]

3. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018

Shuji Kondo and Kotaro Suzuki [4] defeated Koji Iwamoto and TAJIRI [4]

4. Zeus and Joe Doering defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee and Dylan James)

5. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018

Masaaki Mochizuki and Shun Skywalker [2] defeated Evolution (Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato) [4]

6. All Asia Heavyweight Championship

The Bodyguard (c) defeated Naoya Nomura

7. AJPW World Tag Team Championship

Violent Giants (Suwama and Shuji Ishikawa) (c) defeated YoshiKen (Kento Miyahara and Yoshitatsu)

—

Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018 Standings:

1. Atsushi Maruyama & Masashi Takeda [4]

1. Shuji Kondo & Kotaro Suzuki [4]

1. Koji Iwamoto & TAJIRI [4]

1. Atsushi Aoki & Hikaru Sato [4]

5. Masaaki Mochizuki & Shun Skywalker [2]

5. Kaji Tomato & Shiori Asahi [2]

5. Black Menso~re & Black Tiger VII [2]

