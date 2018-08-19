AJ Styles on his ‘Cockroach-Infested Apartment’ comment

AJ Styles Says His ‘Cockroach-Infested Apartment’ Comment Was Mainly About His TNA Run

Styles discussed his match with Samoa Joe at SummerSlam in a new interview with ESPN.

Interview Highlights are below:

On his “cockroach-infested apartment” comments from the SmackDown promo:

“That’s what pisses me off the most, Joe, because you know my wife, you know my kids, and long before this was the House that AJ Styles Built, we both shared the cockroach-infested apartment complex and shared stale pizza together…

When I say ‘cockroach-infested’ that means, ‘Listen dude, we went through a lot of crap, we’ve worked in a lot of places to get to where we’re at, mainly with Impact.’ The guys that TNA didn’t want to push to the absolute tippity-top are also the guys in one of the biggest matches in SummerSlam for the WWE championship.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





