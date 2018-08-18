Styles jumps three big WWE champs in the longest-reign chart

AJ Styles has surpassed three big WWE champions when it comes to consecutive days with the title.

Styles, who recently jumped Shawn Michaels in the chart, has now passed Yokozuna, John Cena, and John “Bradshaw” Layfield, all of whom were at 280 days as champions. As of today, the Phenomenal One is at 282 days and will need to go past Samoa Joe at SummerSlam if he wants to climb a couple of more places in the chart.

Next in line is the Ultimate Warrior at 293 days and Superstar Billy Graham at 296 days and Styles would be able to go past them with a successful title defense at SummerSlam assuming he doesn’t defend it again in the next three weeks.





