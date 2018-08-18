Seth Rollins on Extreme Rules crowd reaction: “it still doesn’t make sense to me”

Seth Rollins was recently interviewed on CBS’ In This Corner podcast. During the interview, Seth spoke about the Extreme Rules crowd reaction and how it made him sad during his Intercontinental Title match against Dolph Ziggler.

Here is what he had to say…

“I think upset is the right way to put it. People are like, ‘did you get mad?’ Naw dude, I just get sad because I love performing and I love having that synergy with the crowd and when they’re, you know paying attention to something else, inexplicably really, it’s frustrating from a performance perspective. Especially when you know you’re in the main event of a pay-per-view for the Intercontinental Championship, it hasn’t been done in twenty-odd years and it’s the match that you know, most people in the building paid money to see, to begin with.

So it still doesn’t make sense to me. I don’t get it. I can’t imagine myself paying money to go to some sort of show or game or concert or something and you know and not paying attention to what’s going on. Again, you know they did buy their tickets they’re allowed to do whatever they wanna do with their time. So it’s sort of a double-edged sword in that sense. They can do what they want, but yeah it definitely makes you question your own validity in that spot.

“You just gotta go out there and do your job to a point. At the end of the day the people are gonna do what they wanna do and you have to go out there and like I said, do your job. I think that you know, there’s a section of the audience that already has something in mind. They already know what they wanna do when you bring up something like a Brock and Roman situation. They already have in mind how they feel going in and then it becomes very difficult to change their minds, you know during the course of a match”

(Pwguru)





