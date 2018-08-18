Seth Rollins on Extreme Rules crowd reaction: “it still doesn’t make sense to me”
Seth Rollins was recently interviewed on CBS’ In This Corner podcast. During the interview, Seth spoke about the Extreme Rules crowd reaction and how it made him sad during his Intercontinental Title match against Dolph Ziggler.
Here is what he had to say…
“I think upset is the right way to put it. People are like, ‘did you get mad?’ Naw dude, I just get sad because I love performing and I love having that synergy with the crowd and when they’re, you know paying attention to something else, inexplicably really, it’s frustrating from a performance perspective. Especially when you know you’re in the main event of a pay-per-view for the Intercontinental Championship, it hasn’t been done in twenty-odd years and it’s the match that you know, most people in the building paid money to see, to begin with.
So it still doesn’t make sense to me. I don’t get it. I can’t imagine myself paying money to go to some sort of show or game or concert or something and you know and not paying attention to what’s going on. Again, you know they did buy their tickets they’re allowed to do whatever they wanna do with their time. So it’s sort of a double-edged sword in that sense. They can do what they want, but yeah it definitely makes you question your own validity in that spot.
“You just gotta go out there and do your job to a point. At the end of the day the people are gonna do what they wanna do and you have to go out there and like I said, do your job. I think that you know, there’s a section of the audience that already has something in mind. They already know what they wanna do when you bring up something like a Brock and Roman situation. They already have in mind how they feel going in and then it becomes very difficult to change their minds, you know during the course of a match”
It makes sense to me why they reacted the way they did. The match was boring. The vast majority of it was either rest holds, or lying down doing nothing after a rare move. If you think anyone’s gonna be interested in that, you need your head examined. I don’t get this mindset that some fans have where matches need to be given time to be good. Time has nothing to do with it, it’s the action in the ring that matters. If all you’re gonna do with 30 mins is rest holds, why even bother?
NXT had 2 of the best matches close to a year ago, it was the week before Xmas. Two of the matches were less than 2 mins long and it was just straight up action from start to finish that put both the winner and lose of the match over and made them look great. If that can be done in 2 mins, then why do they need half an hour to “tell a story”?
That match WASN’T boring. Just smark snobs not getting what they think they want and pouting, like usual.
NXT and WWE are two different brands. NXT is more wrestling oriented, WWE is more entertainment. Weird how NXT fans (who’re the ‘real’ wrestling fans, so I keep hearing) don’t get that.
If that’s the case then Pisto, why was it not entertaining?
It’s simple, these shows are too long. And the matches usually dont ger enough time. Or they get too much time with not much happening. They cram all these matches into one show and the show isnt any good. Nxt has 5 matches in 2 1/2 to 3 hours and they kill it every time. Its not about who the “real” wrestling fans are. It’s about the execution. Main roster is to watered down
The match was boring.
Seth doesn’t seem to understand that fans had high expectations for a fun entertaining match. Is it the fans fault for wanting to be entertained at their ticket value?
Just cause you paid to watch the movie doesn’t mean you endorse it as a good movie.
@Havok & Anthony Thomas – Excellent points and I totally agree. I’ll never understand this giving as much people as possible a participation award and making PPVs 7+ hours long. Even regular PPVs are 4 – 5 hours which is just insane, it’s too much and they don’t utilize the time they have correctly. Like you said Havok, “they get too much time with not much happening” So true!