Rollins on Lesnar: “I’m not mad at Brock Lesnar for getting a great deal”

Seth Rollins spoke to Sports Illustrated to promote this weekend’s Summerslam PPV. During the conversation Rollins offered his thoughts on Lesnar’s contractual status.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I think it’s more of the latter. From my perspective, I’m not mad at Brock Lesnar for getting a great deal. The guy got a fantastic deal. In a way, it’s a challenge, it’s inspiring. Part of being inspiring is the frustration that, “I don’t have Brock Lesnar’s deal.

“I’m not the Universal Champion for 600-and-some-odd days with 12 defenses or whatever it is. You can call it jealously, you can call it envy, but at the end of the day, as long as you don’t get ugly with it, it’s just motivation to work harder.

“Lesnar’s gonna do what Lesnar’s gonna do, whether he stays or goes. I think the cool part of SummerSlam is that animosity toward him has reached a boiling point. So I think coming into SummerSlam, you don’t know what’s going to happen.

“That’s what’s interesting to me. That’s the fun part of wrestling. The worst part of wrestling is when it’s super predictable. The best part is when it’s “Honestly, I don’t know.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





(Visited 1 times, 98 visits today)