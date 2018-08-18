Ricochet on his failed 2013 WWE Tryout, HBK, current NXT run, more

Appearing on Edge & Christian’s Pod of Awesomeness, Ricochet discussed how much he’s learned from being in NXT and developing his character.

“One of the main reasons I was excited to come to NXT is because they focus on (connecting with the audience more than just in the ring). Before coming (to NXT), I was just the “dream match” guy.

“A lot of people message me that they like Prince Puma more than they like Ricochet. Because I didn’t change up my in-ring style, I feel it had to with the story driven connection. That I was excited to come to NXT. Because the story is the biggest part of the match. Whether before, after, or during.”

Ricochet put over Shawn Michaels and his work at the Performance Center as a big help for his career. Michaels’ was one of the producers for the TakeOver ladder match.

“(Shawn) thinks wrestling so differently than I ever did. I tend to watch wrestling, or make a match, in a whole different way now. We were talking one day and he goes, ‘In a good way?’ Yeah, in a great way.

“If we have a question at like 10 at night, you can message him or call him and he’s going to answer you back immediately. He’s so helpful and hands on when he doesn’t have to be.”

While it seems like he was always destined for superstardom due to his athleticism, Ricochet said being in WWE never felt attainable.

“I started 15 years ago. I was 100 pounds, maybe,” he said. “I started in a backyard and started because it was something fun to do on the weekend and kept me out of trouble. I didn’t have the goal of being a WWE superstar. Especially in 2003 when it was Land of the Giants and everyone was huge.”

He initially tried out for WWE back in 2013 at the Performance Center. By his account, he killed it. But officials went the other way.

“I got a ‘they didn’t have anything for me at the moment.’ That was best thing that could have happened to me at the time. 2013 is when things started to take off. I started to grasp the concept of how to make a match and match style and who I am. It was a good thing I didn’t hired because it got me into the position I’m in now and where I’m at now.”

Ricochet will go after the North American title once again at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV when he challenges Adam Cole for the belt.

