Preliminary betting odds for top matches at SummerSlam 2018

SummerSlam is just one day away and with such a massive card, there’s a lot of betting details. Today, we will look at the top four matches of the show – the WWE Universal title match, the WWE title match, the Raw Women’s title match, and the Smackdown Women’s title match.

A full list of odds will be provided tomorrow for the full card.

In the Universal title match, Roman Reigns is this time the favorite with odds at 8/15 while Brock Lesnar is at 11/8 to retain the title. Reigns was also the favorite at WrestleMania and then the underdog at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

The Phenomenal AJ Styles is at 8/13 and favorite to retain the WWE title while his challenger Samoa Joe is at 6/5 for the win. This is Joe’s first crack at the WWE title.

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey is the overwhelming favorite to win the match against Alexa Bliss tomorrow, with her odds at 1/5 while Bliss is at a distant 100/30 to win. Bliss won the title at Money In The Bank after cashing in following the Jax/Rousey match in which she caused the DQ victory for Rousey.

And in the Smackdown Women’s title match, the Irish Becky Lynch is so far the favorite with odds at 6/4 while the reigning champion Carmella is at 13/8. Charlotte Flair is last at 2/1.





