NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 live on WWE Network tonight

Live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, WWE presents NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 exclusively on the WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano for the NXT title in a last man standing match; Shayna Baszler vs Kairi Sane for the NXT Women’s title; Adam Cole vs Ricochet for the NXT North American title; The Undisputed Era vs Moustache Mountain for the NXT Tag Team titles; and Velveteen Dream vs EC3.

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 is free for first-time subscribers to the WWE Network. To subscribe and activate your 30-day free trial go to http://w-o.it/wwentwrk.





