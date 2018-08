Mick Foley gets a crocodile named after him

Wrestling Legend Mick Foley has had a crocodile named after him after a generous donation to Steve and Terri’s Wild Warriors foundation.

Foley tweeted the following reply to Terri Irwin:

In appreciation for the generous donation that @RealMickFoley made to @wildwarriors, we have named a croc Mick Foley.#CrocTrip2018 pic.twitter.com/GTWtvx4XEH — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) August 17, 2018





