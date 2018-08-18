Lynch on Charlotte being added to her Summerslam match: “To be honest it was a disappointment”

Becky Lynch Says She Was Disappointed Charlotte Was Added to Her Title Match at Summerslam



USA Today’s For The Win recently interviewed WWE Superstar Becky Lynch ahead of Summerslam. Below are some highlights.

Becky Lynch on what Summerslam means to her:

“It feels like the culmination of everything that I’ve worked for. Starting with the women’s revolution, which three years ago we had that three-on-three-on-three match, and that was our first major pay-per-view. To be able to come from that, I did not do anything last year – I remember sitting in the back being so upset. Having worked as hard as I possibly could last year and feeling like nothing had really happened and I didn’t get any benefit from it. From that to this, being in there again with Carmella and then my best friend, knowing that I have a lot to prove. I feel like it’s a big moment.”

Lynch on preparing to become champion:

“I just try to get centered, you know. If I can, I do some yoga in the morning. I try to write about how I see the match going and then really visualize it – and I’ll generally do that the night before. I’ll write it, how I want the match to go, what I want the reaction to be, what I want people to take away from it.”

Lynch on her disappointment on Charlotte getting added to the match:

“To be honest it was a disappointment, because when she was gone I really feel like I worked my way through the roster, beat everybody I possibly could, and then she shows up. It really felt like it was going to be my moment and my time to shine. Her being in the match, yes it’s great and great for her, and it’s always great to share the ring, but you know, I wanted that to myself.”

Lynch on the all-women’s Evolution show:

“I think everyone just wants to prove themselves. Everyone wants to go into that as champion, but only one person’s going into that as champion, and we know who that is, right? I think everybody is excited, and I think they look at is as an opportunity to really showcase their skills and really highlight themselves. I think we just want to steal the show.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





(Visited 1 times, 99 visits today)