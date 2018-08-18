Daniel Bryan: “I could still be wrestling when I’m 70 years old”

Daniel Bryan spoke with ESPN’s Arash Markazi to promote the upcoming SummerSlam

His Future In Wrestling

Bryan did talk about how long he plans to wrestle for which is to when he’s 70-years old as he noted that’s a goal to people that sounds insane, but pointed out there’s a MMA trainer, Firas Zahabi, he trains Georges St-Pierre and he was on Joe Rogan’s podcast and loved what he said which is that he wants to live to be 90 years old. Bryan noted that he loves doing this so much he wants to physically be capable of doing it until the day before he dies because it brings him joy and that’s how he feels about it.

“For me, my goal is to enjoy this moment that I have in the WWE spotlight because that doesn’t last forever. That really has taken hold since I was forced to retire. You have to appreciate every moment of this, but I also have to transition my style in a way that I could still be wrestling when I’m 70 years old. I want to transition my style slowly to something that’s a little bit easier on my body.”

Post-SummerSlam Opponents

Although he has yet to reach a new contract with the WWE, he does have some names in mind as potential opponents after SummerSlam such as AJ Styles, Goldberg, Johnny Gargano, and Roderick Strong. He also stated that he wants to wrestle Shinsuke Nakamura and Andrade Cien Almas. He pointed out that Andrade is a true luchador, who main evented arenas in Mexico as a luchador and wants to go there for the match.

“I have all these dream scenarios in my head where I would love to do this and that. I think that’s one of things that’s makes me so passionate about wrestling — the variety.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





(Visited 1 times, 60 visits today)