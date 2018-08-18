Becky Lynch: “Lita is going to be back and I would face her”

Becky Lynch recently spoke with Planeta Wrestling and revealed what match she’d like to have at the WWE Evolution PPV and much more…

Would She Want To Be In a Tournament Like The Mae Young Classic?:

“I feel like my life is a tournament, you know?” Lynch said. “I’m constantly just trying to get to the next step, you know what I mean? That’s what I felt like I was in just trying to get this opportunity [at SummerSlam]. It felt like I was in trying to get this opportunity. It felt like a tournament to prove that I was the #1 contender for the championship. A tournament would be great and everything, but I’m interested in that title belt. I’ll do whatever it takes to get there. Whether it’s a tournament or it’s just beating people every week to get my way there, that’s what I’m gonna do.”

On What Match She Wants At Evolution:

“I wouldn’t it mind it being a Four Horsewomen match as in a fatal four-way in some fashion,” Lynch said. “Lita is going to be back and I would face her. She’s the woman I looked up to when I was a teenager and I said, ‘I can be like her, she’s like me.’ “[Lita] was a tomboy and she was spunky and she just had that edge to her where I related to her more than anybody else. I always look at that and go, ‘if I didn’t have a role model like her, would I be where I am now?’ It would be pretty cool to get in the ring with her one-on-one.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





