Update On Pentagon Jr. and Fenix’s signing with WWE

WWE is said to be interested in both Pentagon Jr. and Fenix. Previously, it had thought to be the case that the two brothers were locked into Lucha Underground contracts which would prevent them from going to WWE anytime soon.

In an update to this story, however, it appears both brothers are preparing to test the free agent market.

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, their contracts include an opt-out clause following the 4th season. This would make them free agents 6-months after the last episode of the 4th season airs.

“They have told promoters they are working for that the deal would end with this season, as there was an opt-out,” Meltzer wrote. “If that’s the case, they would be free agents roughly six months after the last episode of the current season ends.”

Pentagon and Fenix have also reportedly told bookers that dates they had agreed to in 2019 are now in question.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





