The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing NXT Takeover & Summerslam

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

We previewed this Sunday’s WWE Summerslam Pay Per View which features 13 matches including Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss for the RAW Womens Championship and more.

We also previewed this Saturday’s WWE NXT Network Special, NXT Takeover Brooklyn featuring Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship, Shayna Baszler vs Kairi Sane for the NXT Womens Championship and more. We were joined by NXT Analyst TJ Omega and the Assistant to the Assistant Regionial Analyst The Intern Kane Kittens.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week's edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & "MBG Films".

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack081618.mp3

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

