Tag match being advertised locally for Hell in a Cell

AT&T Center is now advertising a tag match between Ambrose and his tag team partner Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and his tag team partner Drew McIntyre for the upcoming Hell In A Cell event.

If this advertisement is true then it will mean that Ambrose will stick by Rollins’ side until at least the PPV instead of turning on his Shield Brother in near future.

It’s worth mentioning here that the arena has previously also advertised matches such as Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns, Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton and Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles for the upcoming show.

Now it’d be interesting to see which one of these advertised bouts actually takes place and if any of them end up being contested inside the Hell In A Cell.

Hell In A Cell takes place on September 16 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Pwguru)





