Seth Rollins says WWE doesn’t need The Rock to headline WrestleMania

Seth Rollins recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and was asked about the idea of Dwayne Johnson stepping in the ring at WrestleMania 35.

“I love Rocky,” he explained. “I think he’s great. Love everything he’s done for this business. But my gut, my first instinct, says we don’t need him.” Adding, “If we’re not the guys who can main event WrestleMania, then how are we ever gonna be The Rock? How are we gonna be Stone Cold Steve Austin?

We can’t hold onto these guys forever. We just can’t. To me, let’s do Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns before we do Seth Rollins-The Rock. That’s me.”

When asked if he understands that it’s good for the business to get Johnson’s audience to tune into Mania, Seth replied: “I get it. But at some point, we gotta move on from that.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





