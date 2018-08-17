Satoshi Kojima to return to New Japan in September

New Japan announced today that the reknown veteran, Satoshi Kojima, has recovered from his injury and will return on September 9. Kojima ruptured his ACL in a January series of matches, featuring Mexican wrestlers.

Kojima is currently being used by New Japan as one of the group of veteran wrestlers, who usually compete in the early portion of the card against other veterans or Young Lions. Other members of this group include Kojima’s tag team partner, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata.

Kojima was a dominating figure in the world of Japanese pro wrestling for the larger portion of the last 20 years. He is the first man to win both the All Japan Triple Crown and IWGP Heavyweight Title (New Japan’s foremost belt). He is loved by fans, if only for his series of furious knife-edge chops in the corner.

