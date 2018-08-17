Mile 22 movie with Ronda Rousey opens nationwide today

Ronda Rousey will be hitting the theaters today as Mile 22, the movie she has a big part of, will be released nationwide in a total of 3,510 theaters.

The movie features Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais, Elle Graham, and Rousey in the leading roles. This movie is the one that Rousey was filming in Colombia when she jetted back to the United States in secrecy on Sunday to debut at the Royal Rumble and then flew back straight to the set immediately following the conclusion of the pay-per-view.

Mile 22 revolves around a CIA operative James Silva, played by Wahlberg, who leads a small but lethal paramilitary team on an urgent and dangerous mission. They must transport a foreign intelligence asset from an American embassy in Southeast Asia to an airfield for extraction – a distance of 22 miles. Silva and the soldiers soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset.

Mile 22 is directed by Peter Berg and had a production budget of $35 million.





