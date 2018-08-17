Matt Hardy taking time off, in-ring future in question

Last week, it was reported that Matt Hardy was doing rehab on his back and was going to try to continue wrestling. His situation has changed.

Hardy said goodbye to tag team partner Bray Wyatt after #Raw because he is going to be taking some time off.

Dave Meltzer reported that the Hardy and Wyatt vs. The B-Team match was done as a blow-off to their feud.

There has been talk of Hardy shadowing producers so he could learn the ropes for a possible backstage role in the company. Jason Jordan, who has been dealing with neck issues, has been doing the same thing.

Hardy will start getting treatment for his different injuries and then a decision will be made about his in-ring future and what type of schedule or capacity. In recent weeks, Hardy has been sending out cryptic tweets hinting at retirement. He wasn’t messing around with fans though because he fully realizes that his in-ring days are coming to an end soon.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





(Visited 1 times, 219 visits today)