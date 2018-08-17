Lesnar advertised for post-SummerSlam Raw

Whether Brock Lesnar walks out of the Barclays Center as the WWE Universal champion or not at SummerSlam, the beast incarnate will be appearing on Monday Night Raw the next night according to the Barclays Center website.

However, WWE.COM has no mention of him on the event page for the post-SummerSlam Raw and the three main individuals advertised are Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman. Lesnar was not advertised for this past Raw on WWE.COM either.

Lesnar, who is on a very limited contract with WWE, will be returning to the UFC once his suspension wraps up in early January and the former UFC champion already looks leaner. He has been the subject of three USADA drug tests as well as he prepares for his UFC Heavyweight title match against Daniel Cormier next year.

But it remains to be seen if Brock decides to stick around in WWE until that happens. After WrestleMania, WWE issued a press release announcing that Lesnar has signed a new deal with WWE but failed to say for how long unlike previous years. According to rumors, Lesnar’s deal is on a very lucrative per-appearance contract and he can decide to call it quits anytime he wants.





(Visited 1 times, 67 visits today)