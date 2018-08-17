Great fan story about Titus O’Neil
Every once in awhile We meet people&something inside of us says this person needs someone to be a gift to them….Today I was glad to be the vessel to provide the Gift of @WWE @WWENXT #TakeoverBrooklyn to this young lady. Didn’t know all of her backstory but felt good Vibes❤️ pic.twitter.com/cMN43SmHxC
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 16, 2018
So this is the new thing, then? Cody gives money so some fan can get to All In and Titus gives money so another can go to NXT. Both seem like kind gestures, but soon some people will expect it and get really upset if they are not given money from wrestlers.