Former Mae Young Classic competitor announces she is taking a break from wrestling
Renee Michelle, who competed in last year’s Mae Young Classic tournament, made the following announcement.
Announcement: A few individuals may know my situation and few are not sure. I will not be able to wrestle for 9 months. It’s not forever. I’m not retiring yet. I will return and will be ready to kick butt again. Until then, see you all soon and be ready to see a new me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wKQWlipQ4o
— ✨Renee Michelle✨ (@1ReneeMichelle) August 17, 2018
She did state on her Facebook page:
Injured. Not ready for a baby yet. When I do have a baby I’ll retire
Michelle has been dating NXT’s Drake Maverick.
(Visited 1 times, 74 visits today)