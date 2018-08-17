Former Mae Young Classic competitor announces she is taking a break from wrestling

Renee Michelle, who competed in last year’s Mae Young Classic tournament, made the following announcement.

Announcement: A few individuals may know my situation and few are not sure. I will not be able to wrestle for 9 months. It’s not forever. I’m not retiring yet. I will return and will be ready to kick butt again. Until then, see you all soon and be ready to see a new me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wKQWlipQ4o

— ✨Renee Michelle✨ (@1ReneeMichelle) August 17, 2018