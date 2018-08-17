Former Mae Young Classic competitor announces she is taking a break from wrestling

Aug 17, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Renee Michelle, who competed in last year’s Mae Young Classic tournament, made the following announcement.

She did state on her Facebook page:

Injured. Not ready for a baby yet. When I do have a baby I’ll retire

Michelle has been dating NXT’s Drake Maverick.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

