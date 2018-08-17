Chris Jericho pitched IWGP IC Champion vs. WWE IC Champion Match

On a recent episode of his podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that he pitched the idea of him challenging the WWE Intercontinental Champion while carrying his IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

He mentioned he called a “Vince” but refused to say it was Vince McMahon. He also referred to Rollins as the Champion but admitted he hadn’t watched Raw in about a month.

“I placed a call to a certain head of a certain wrestling company and said ‘I’ve got something for you, it’s big time…what do you think about first time ever Intercontinental Champion versus Intercontinental Champion. Jericho versus Rollins. What’s the finish? doesn’t matter,'” said Jericho. “‘New Japan versus WWE and you can make this happen,'” he added.

Jericho had planned out his travel to appear at Raw on August 13th and attack Rollins. He said he got a “decent” response from WWE but never heard back about the idea.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





(Visited 1 times, 96 visits today)