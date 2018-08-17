Big Women’s Match Reportedly Planned For Survivor Series

Aug 17, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning for Ronda Rousey’s 4 Horsewomen to battle the WWE’ 4 Horsewomen at Survivor Series in November.

The two groups had a confrontation summer at a TV taping for the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament Last Year. This was long before Ronda Rousey joined WWE. At the time, WWE planting the seed for a 4-on-4 feud seemed like wishful thinking at best. Much as changed since then.

A month before Survivor Series, WWE presents #Evolution, the company’s first all-women’s pay-per-view event. Wrestlers from Raw, SmackDown & NXT will participate in the historic show. This seems like a natural setting to jumpstart the hype to Survivor Series, but we’ll have to wait and see about that.

WWE Survivor Series takes place on Sunday, November 18th from Los Angeles, California at the STAPLES Center.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)


(Visited 1 times, 170 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

2 Responses

  1. Squirt Angle says:
    August 17, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    No thanks

  2. Pisto75666 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    It’s about time!

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

8/9/18 Impact conference call with Tessa Blanchard

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal