Big Women’s Match Reportedly Planned For Survivor Series

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning for Ronda Rousey’s 4 Horsewomen to battle the WWE’ 4 Horsewomen at Survivor Series in November.

The two groups had a confrontation summer at a TV taping for the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament Last Year. This was long before Ronda Rousey joined WWE. At the time, WWE planting the seed for a 4-on-4 feud seemed like wishful thinking at best. Much as changed since then.

A month before Survivor Series, WWE presents #Evolution, the company’s first all-women’s pay-per-view event. Wrestlers from Raw, SmackDown & NXT will participate in the historic show. This seems like a natural setting to jumpstart the hype to Survivor Series, but we’ll have to wait and see about that.

WWE Survivor Series takes place on Sunday, November 18th from Los Angeles, California at the STAPLES Center.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





(Visited 1 times, 170 visits today)