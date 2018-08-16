WWE UK Championship match to be taped before NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4

The dark match for this Saturday’s NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 has been announced and it will feature the stars from the NXT UK division.

Current WWE United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne will be defending his title against Zack Gibson with the match airing on next week’s NXT television. WWE usually tapes a couple of matches before Takeover which would make up the following week’s episode. The company then tapes a set of new tapings on Wednesday from Full Sail University with the fallout from Takeover.

This will be a rematch from the WWE UK Championship tournament of this year. Gibson won the tournament and then challenged Dunne for the title the next day but the Bruiserweight managed to keep the gold.

