Sin Cara undergoes knee surgery

Sin Cara will be out for a few months after undergoing knee surgery yesterday under the care of Dr. Jeff Dugas at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

The luchador posted the news on Twitter himself along with a photo with Dr. Dugas. Sin Cara was sporting his mask for the photo. He last wrestled on television at the Extreme Rules Kickoff show, losing to Andrade “Cien” Almas.

No exact time frame has been given on how long Sin Cara will be out for.

Hoy hicimos con el doctor Jeffrey Dugas unos pequeños ajustes en mi rodilla para volver con todo a mi terreno 🤼‍♂️. El cuerpo es sabio y te indica cuando parar ✋️. Pero también tiene memoria y sabe cuando volver 👊. pic.twitter.com/7yeYAWPHOs — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) August 15, 2018





