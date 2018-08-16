Rousey enjoying WWE journey so far…and thinking of extending her stay

Speaking to ESPNW ahead of her SummerSlam match against Alexa Bliss, former UFC Bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey said she’s loving being in WWE more than she ever thought she would.

“We had a set timeline set, and now we aren’t so sure about it because I love it so much,” she said. “I guess that’s the best thing that could’ve happened, that I would love it so much it would be so hard to stop. I can see why people have a hard time leaving this industry because it’s such a joy to be a part of every day,” the 31-year-old Rousey said.

There are conflicting reports on for how long Rousey is actually signed to WWE, but considering she’s talking about a timeline and suggesting about extending, it looks like she wasn’t going to stick around for a long time originally.

Ronda added that she has some moves that she has not showed off yet in public but said she has been keeping them in her “back pocket” for the right opportunity. And she’s not afraid to fall either.

“It’s not like I’m juggling on a unicycle, on a balance beam like over a bed of knives, you know what I mean?” Rousey said. “I’m juggling on a unicycle that’s in a bouncy house. If I fall off, I go boing right back up to the unicycle. It’s fine. I don’t die. I fall off.”





