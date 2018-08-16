ROH “Honor Re-United – Edinburgh” Results – August 16, 2018 – Edinburgh, Scotland

1. 1st Annual ROH International Cup – USA vs. UK – Round 1

Mark Haskins defeated Jonathan Gresham

2. 1st Annual ROH International Cup – USA vs. UK – Round 1

Flip Gordon defeated Kip Sabian

3. Viper defeated Kay Lee Ray

4. 1st Annual ROH International Cup – USA vs. UK – Round 1

Jimmy Havoc defeated Christopher Daniels

5. 1st Annual ROH International Cup – USA vs. UK – Round 1

Hangman Page defeated Joe Hendry

6. Proving Ground Match – Non-Title

Jay Lethal defeated Adam Brooks

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Marty Scurll) defeated The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) and Punishment Martinez

