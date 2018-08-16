Renee Young says she’d love to announce full time on Raw: “I would be so happy if that was the case”

“I hope so! Oh my gosh, I would be so happy if that was the case. All I could think of afterward, and not even afterward – like during – you know like when you’re in the process of something happening and you don’t get to absorb it all? I mean I guess during a three-hour show you do get a moment to absorb it, but all I could think was, ‘Man, I want to keep doing this.’ It felt like so much fun, it just felt right. It felt right to me, and I loved that. It was great.”





