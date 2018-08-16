Billy Corgan on TNA: “To put it simply I was completely deceived”

Billy Corgan talks about how TNA lied to him: “To put it simply I was completely deceived by people I thought were my friends. We’re not just talking about people who are business associates, we’re talking about going to people’s houses, playing with their kids. In some cases, I was staying in their houses. To realize that they have no problem stabbing you in the back, that was pretty shocking to me. You know, look life happens. Things happen, but that was some pretty scummy stuff.”

(source: Busted Open, Wrestling Inc.)





