Big Show talks about returning from hip surgery

“Hopefully within the next couple of weeks, I will be back in the ring. That’s the main goal. I’m actually going to try and get cleared Sunday, by WWE’s doctors; moving around the ring a little bit. I could be back as soon as the Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam, if they have something for me. Just because I’m healthy, doesn’t mean our creative team is healthy for me yet.”

source: ESPN

(Visited 1 times, 56 visits today)