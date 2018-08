Alexa Bliss says her match could main event SummerSlam

“You have the five-time WWE Champion going up against a UFC Hall of Famer. Why not let it be the main event? I do I believe that with the women’s evolution going the way it is, then why not? But if not, then it is still great that I get to have a match with Ronda, who is making her SummerSlam debut.”

source: mirror.co.uk





(Visited 1 times, 88 visits today)